Kamya Punjabi's Engagement To Shalabh Dang Proves Simplicity Is Precious (Watch Video)

Photo Credit: Instagram

Kamya Punjabi is getting married to Shalabh Dang on February 10 which is tomorrow. She has been posting about all the pre-wedding rituals that are going on before the big day. A few hours back, she posted a video of their engagement. At a time when celebs love to splurge on all the occasions leading to the wedding, Kamya and Dang kept it simple with only the family members present. Kamya Punjabi Begins Her Pre-Wedding Rituals With Spirituality, Seeks Bappa’s Blessing Before Her Engagement With Shalabh Dang (View Pic)

Our guess is the engagement happened at a Gurudwara where the couple exchanged rings. Kamya is wearing a simple traditional salwar suit with golden motifs while the colour of Dang's outfit was blue. No flashy designer outfits or red carpet to be graced by celebrities, just a sweet moment with family and friends. We love that!

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️ #shubhmangalkasha @shalabhdang @theglamweddingofficial ❤️ #sagai A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on Feb 8, 2020 at 7:51pm PST

Interestingly, Kamya and Shalabh started dating on February 10, 2019, and this year, they are getting married on the same date. Sometimes such little things are more romantic than grand gestures or a lavish engagement. As per reports, Mehendi, haldi and sangeet are all going to be held today, so stay tuned to this space for more details.