Digital is the new normal amid the pandemic and so many filmmakers across genres are going the OTT way. On the same note, South beauty Kajal Aggarwal is all set to make her debut into this space with Tamil web-series titled as Live Telecast. The show is set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar VIP and fans are excited about the same. The little glimpse of horror series Live Telecast just dropped online and well it does look promising. This one is helmed by Venkat Prabhu. Kajal Agarwal Birthday Special: The Doe Eyed Spunky Girl Stirs Up a Storm With Her Sartorial and Ethnic Splendour!

The teaser starts with Kajal saying 'guys, we going live-streaming in ten minutes'. The story of Live Telecast is about a few producers who with an aim to capture a paranormal activity get themselves haunted by spirits. The 44 seconder clip will surely make you crave for more. Apart from Kajal, the web-show also stars Vaibhav and Anandhi. Bride-to-Be Kajal Aggarwal Enjoys a Pre-Wedding Celebration with Sister Nisha Aggarwal (View Pics).

Check Out The Teaser Below:

This web-series is a digital debut for Venkat. Talking about casting Kajal, he had said, “I wanted to show Kajal in a new shade. She usually plays bubbly and lively characters. But, in the series, she plays a very strong character. She is the boss of the team, and she controls the team."

Even Aggarwal is elated to star in Venkat's first web show and had said, “One should be very versatile as an actor. In movies, we can only do so much, but in web series, you can push the envelope. It was also great to work with Venkat Prabhu again. I couldn’t have asked for a better debut." Stay tuned!