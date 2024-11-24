Indian reality show fans are in for a treat as MTV Roadies: Double Cross gears up for its premiere. The 20th season of the youth reality show marks the return of its original stars. Rannvijay Singha makes his comeback as the host of Roadies, while gang leader Neha Dhupia also returns. The good news doesn’t stop there—a new gang leader is joining the show. YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav will be the latest addition, promising an exciting experience for fans. ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’: Prince Narula Roasts Fellow Gang Leader Elvish Yadav on Stage at Pune Auditions, Calls Him ‘2 Hafte Ka Bigg Boss Winner’ (Watch Video).
As confirmed by the makers, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, and Elvish Yadav have been locked as the MTV Roadies: Double Cross gang leaders. Auditions for the upcoming season commenced in Delhi on October 13 and concluded in Pune on October 20.
‘MTV Roadies: Double Cross’ Contestant List
With auditions wrapped up, excitement builds as fans await the announcement of the confirmed contestants. According to the latest updates, 20 contestants have reportedly been confirmed to join the show. MTV Splitsvilla X5 fame Harsh Arora and fitness influencer Mannu Chaudhary are among the favourites on the list. Take a look at the tentative list of contestants below. Elvish Yadav Hypes Up the Crowd at ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’ Auditions in Delhi, Says ‘Is Baar Karenge Roadies Ka Systum Hang’ (Watch Video).
Deekila Sherpa
Ayush Rai
Manmeet Singh
Nishi Tanwar
Valence Kundra
Devanshi Sharma
Kushal Tanwar
Priya Judoka
Yogesh Rawat
Rohit Singh
Shashwat Srivastava
Devanshi Satija and Divya Satija
Vinod Bhatt
Rikjom Lollen
Surruchi Mittall
Shubhangi Jaiswal
Hartaj Veer Singh Gill
Simran Behl
Gunjan Sharma
Harsh Arora
Akash Thapa
Mannu Chaudhary
The upcoming season will feature diverse talents, making it a thrilling experience for fans. An official announcement regarding MTV Roadies: Double Cross is yet to me made.
