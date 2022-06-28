Thirteen Lives is a film based on the true story of Tham Luang cave rescue where a junior football team and their coach were trapped in a cave for 18 days. The trailer for the film is now out and stars Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, Viggo Mortensen and others. By looking at the trailer, the film seems to be a good mix of an intense and dire situation.

Watch Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)