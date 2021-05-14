Actor Parth Samthaan, who is currently seen on the show Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, cites Indian cricketing ace Mahendra Singh Dhoni as his biggest inspiration in life. "While the acting process of a lot of Bollywood and Hollywood actors inspire me, the person who is my biggest source of inspiration is MS Dhoni. From the way he carries himself to his nature, I'm inspired by him. Parth Samthaan Wants to Get Into the Shoes of This Avenger and It’s Pretty Obvious!.

His thought process motivates me a lot as well. He is a legend who inspires me. He helps me move forward and, most importantly, reach my goal with hard work," says Parth. The streak of discipline, he says, is important for an actor. Parth Samthaan Is Dying to Meet His Dream Girl ‘Pooja’ for a Date, But She’s Blowing the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Star Off! (Watch Video).

"Acting requires us to be quite disciplined. We have to play different roles, and for that we need to be extremely passionate about the work we do," says Parth, whose new show streams on ALTBalaji.

