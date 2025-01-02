If there’s one show that’s been buzzing across social media, it’s Bigg Boss 18. Since its launch in October, the reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, has sparked constant debate with its drama and controversies. To keep things exciting, celebrities join the show every weekend. Big news for fans: In this week's Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Game Changer stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani will join Salman Khan to promote their upcoming film, set to release on January 10, 2025. Also making an appearance on BB 18 WKV will be actor Sonu Sood, who will promote his directorial debut Fateh, also releasing on the same date. ‘Dimaag Se Paidal’: Eisha Singh’s Mother Clashes With Chaahat Pandey’s Maa Over Shalin Bhanot Topic on ‘Bigg Boss 18’ (Watch Video).

Ram Charan & Kiara Advani to Promote 'Game Changer' on 'BB 18'

Sonu Sood to Appear on 'BB 18' WKV to Promot for 'Fateh'

