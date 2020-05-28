Preksha Mehta’s Father Opens Up On Her Suicide, Says ‘We Had No Idea She Will Take Such A Drastic Step’

Preksha Mehta And Her Parents (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was on Tuesday (May 26), when the heartbreaking news of Crime Patrol actress, Preksha Mehta no more hit the web. The girl was just 25 years of age and committed suicide by hanging herself to a ceiling fan at home in Bajrang Nagar, Indore. Reportedly, she left a suicide note which had no signs of why she ended her life. After Mehta's death, celebs from the TV industry also mourned the loss. And now in a latest interview with ABP News, the deceased's father, Ravindra Mehta has opened up on his daughter's suicide. Preksha's father revealed that she used to feel restless all day as there were no shoots happening amid lockdown. Preksha Mehta Suicide: Karan Kundrra Pays Condolence, Says 'We Need to Care About People Around Us'.

Speaking to the portal her dad said, “Preksha used to remain restless as all shoots had halted due to lockdown. She was upset over the further extension of the lockdown in Mumbai. She never liked sitting idle.” He also added how the entire family was unaware of what was on her mind. “Whenever she used to read about the lockdown in the newspaper, I used to tell her that she shouldn’t be worried as it’s for everyone. We had no idea she will take such a drastic step,” he said. Preksha Mehta Suicide: Surbhi Chandna, Arjun Bijlani and Others Mourn the Death of the Crime Patrol Actress (View Tweets).

On how they all got to know that Preksha was no more, his father said, "We all sat together and talked till 11 pm on the night she committed suicide. We didn’t realise she had any problems while talking to her. She went to sleep in her room at 11 pm. We wake up early morning to exercise. When Preksha’s mother went to her room to wake her up, she saw the room’s light was switched on. She knocked on the door but didn’t get any response. When Preksha didn’t open the door, her mother opened the window from outside only to find her dead body hanging in her room."