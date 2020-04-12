RetroDD: Buniyaad and Byomkesh Bakshi and other 90s' Shows To Air on Doordarshan's New Channel, Hints Prasar Bharti CEO, Shashi Shekhar

Doordarshan to have a new channel, RetroDD? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Doordarshan is probably the only channel that's earning some amazing TRPs amid the coronavirus lockdown. The channel decided to re-run some of its iconic television shows and take its viewers on a trip down the memory lane. Starting with Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, DD was able to generate popularity and get back its long lost viewership. B.R.Chopra's Mahabharat was quick to follow the suit and finally its other shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, The Jungle Book.

However, following the new demand on their multiple channels (DD National and DD Bharati), Prasar Bharti CEO, Shashi Shekhar recently hinted about coming up with a new channel, RetroDD. The new channel is expected to re-telecast all the 90s' shows including Buniyaad and Byomkesh Bakshi. The new channel, as the name suggests will focus only on the old TV shows thereby reducing the current load on its existing channels. While other channels are struggling to entertain their audiences amid the lockdown period, DD is certainly making the most of it. Did Doordarshan Air Ramayan Using Moser Baer DVD's Watermark? Here's The Fact Check On Streaming Controversy.

Check Out his Tweet

Prasar Bharti CEO, Shashi Shekhar had earlier tweeted about garnering the highest ever rating for a Hindi GEC show since 2015 for Ramayan. Residents are relying hard on DD to help them relive some nostalgic moments while the government continues to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.