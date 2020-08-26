There is not doubting the fact that actress Rubina Dilaik is one of tinsel town most good looking, sexy and talented stars. She debuted on television as the ideal and aadarsh Chotti Bahu and was last seen in Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as the mellow Saumya. And both shows taking Rubina to the pinnacle of success. Speaking of pinnacles, Rubina has an adventure streak and her Instagram is proof of the same. The lady, who is married to TV actor Abhinav Shukla, is often seen accompanying her husband on treks and trails and has quite the fetish for the mountains. Rubina Dilaik Birthday Special: Bikinis, Sheer Dresses, Sarees, All The Times The Birthday Girl Has Looked Her Sexy Best!.
And on the eve of the Pahadi beauty turning 33, here are some of the actress' IG uploads that are proof that the girl is an adventure junkie.
Check Out Her Posts Below:
Amid the Tall Pines:
Yeh Haseen Vaadiyaan... Yeh Khula Aasmaan:
How You Doin?
If we were meant to stay at one place, we’d have roots instead of feet , He said - Rachel Wolchin
Himachal Ki Kali:
These times have taught us how precious the “Present “ is ....... Live and Love NOW
Rubina's Travel Haven:
Padhe Yaa Nazaara Dekhe?
Padna aaye ya na aaye , Pose karna chahiye..... how many of you do show off (sometimes) just as I do?? 🤓😛
Manzil Se Behtar Lagne Lage Hai Yeh Raaste:
Rubina = Trek Chic:
Wilderness and Sexiness in Leaps and Bounds:
Not Without My Hubby:
Rubina is on a work sabbatical currently and is enjoying some downtime away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, at her parents' home in Himachal. She and Abhinav flew down to the mountains when inter-country travel resumed during the Unlock phase and the actress has been keeping her fans updated on how she spends her chill time. Well, happy birthday Rubina.
