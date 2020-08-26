There is not doubting the fact that actress Rubina Dilaik is one of tinsel town most good looking, sexy and talented stars. She debuted on television as the ideal and aadarsh Chotti Bahu and was last seen in Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as the mellow Saumya. And both shows taking Rubina to the pinnacle of success. Speaking of pinnacles, Rubina has an adventure streak and her Instagram is proof of the same. The lady, who is married to TV actor Abhinav Shukla, is often seen accompanying her husband on treks and trails and has quite the fetish for the mountains. Rubina Dilaik Birthday Special: Bikinis, Sheer Dresses, Sarees, All The Times The Birthday Girl Has Looked Her Sexy Best!.

And on the eve of the Pahadi beauty turning 33, here are some of the actress' IG uploads that are proof that the girl is an adventure junkie.

Check Out Her Posts Below:

Amid the Tall Pines:

View this post on Instagram And they said ‘ “look within “ A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Jul 12, 2020 at 8:52am PDT

Yeh Haseen Vaadiyaan... Yeh Khula Aasmaan:

View this post on Instagram My version of “Sky is the Limit” A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Jul 19, 2020 at 8:46am PDT

How You Doin?

Himachal Ki Kali:

Rubina's Travel Haven:

View this post on Instagram Eat travel sleep and repeat “well” A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Jul 29, 2020 at 9:52am PDT

Padhe Yaa Nazaara Dekhe?

Manzil Se Behtar Lagne Lage Hai Yeh Raaste:

View this post on Instagram The only thing that I MISS terribly #travel #wanderlust A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on May 12, 2020 at 7:41am PDT

Rubina = Trek Chic:

Wilderness and Sexiness in Leaps and Bounds:

View this post on Instagram #throwback A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Jun 9, 2020 at 4:57am PDT

Not Without My Hubby:

View this post on Instagram #wanderer on a #explore mission A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Aug 16, 2020 at 2:18am PDT

Rubina is on a work sabbatical currently and is enjoying some downtime away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, at her parents' home in Himachal. She and Abhinav flew down to the mountains when inter-country travel resumed during the Unlock phase and the actress has been keeping her fans updated on how she spends her chill time. Well, happy birthday Rubina.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2020 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).