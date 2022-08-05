It was only a while ago that Atrangi TV launched a new offering, Parshuram which marked Vishal Aditya Singh’s comeback on television. Previously, Vishal had gained immense popularity with his role as Tevar Singh in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala and is widely known for his stint in Bigg Boss 14. Parashuram is a mythological show that airs on Atrangi. Starring Vishal Aditya Singh as the protagonist, the show will bring to life the journey of Parashuram, an avatar of Lord Vishnu. Atrangi Re To Air On SonyMAX on April 24! Akshay Kumar Makes The Announcement As He Enjoys Pool Time With Aanand L Rai (Watch Video).

Well, now we have exclusively learnt that actor Sandeep Singh will be joining the cast of the show. He has bagged the role of Surya Dev. When asked about his bond with Vishal Aditya Singh, he shared, "Vishal is a great person to be around on the set with. He is very humble and down to earth. I have been having quite a good time shooting with him as he is also very supportive as an actor."

Parshuram features Vishal Aditya Singh along with actors Vishal Nayak, Navina Bole, Mukesh Tripathi, Aman Maheshwari, Ishita Ganguly, Prithvi Zutsi, Swarnim, Shiv Yadav, Aman, Gajendra Chauhan and Mukul Nag among others. Keep reading LatestLY for more information on your favourite television shows.

