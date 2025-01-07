Shark Tank India Season 4 kicked off with dramatic pitches and a strong lineup of judges, including Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal. This season also welcomed new faces, along with returning judges such as Ritesh Agarwal, Azhar Iqubal and Varun Dua. The premiere episode, which took place on January 6, featured Karan and Advita, who pitched their concierge service, Indulge, designed for India’s ultra-wealthy clientele, targeting around 12,000 individuals. Their service promised to handle all aspects of luxury living, including travel, dining and unique experiences. ‘Humaare Saath Itni Akad Dikhata Tha’: Ahead of 'Shark Tank India 4', boAt CEO Aman Gupta Exposes ‘Arrogant’ Side of Bollywood Star He Worked With as Brand Ambassador.

‘Indulge’ Concierge Service Pitch

The judges were divided on the potential of the business. The entrepreneurs revealed that they currently have 183 paying customers, charging INR 40,000 per month or INR 4 lakh annually. However, when Anupam Mittal raised concerns over the lack of transparency regarding their revenue model, the entrepreneurs admitted that they earn a 5% commission from their brand partners—something that didn’t sit well with the judges. Aman Gupta, in particular, expressed skepticism, saying that he couldn’t relate to the business model, as he’s very mindful of his spending. Namita Thapar also seemed unconvinced, while Peyush Bansal jokingly suggested that she might be the ideal candidate for the service due to her frequent travels with an entourage. ‘Shark Tank India’ S4 Promo: Flying Beast Aka Gaurav Taneja to Pitch His Fitness Brand BeastLife in Upcoming Season (Watch Video).

As the pitch progressed, Peyush Bansal appeared to show interest, but when the entrepreneurs revealed that Nikhil Kamath had invested INR 75 lakh in the business before exiting, Peyush decided to back out. He found the involvement of such a high-profile investor to be a concerning detail, especially since it hadn’t been discussed earlier. Ultimately, the ‘sharks’ backed out of the deal.

