Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen has rubbished rumours of trouble in his paradise with wifey Charu Asopa. As per reports in Spotboye, Sen who is currently in Delhi due to work says, "I’m just laughing over the news is all I can say." He further added that just because he and Charu are right now in different cities, people are making assumptions and think they have parted ways. "Just because I am in Delhi for my work, people are thinking that we have had a fight & are no more together- what a funny world we live in," he added. Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen Share a Passionate Lip-Lock in the Pool; View Pics From Their Pre-Honeymoon Trip.

The speculation with regards to Charu and Rajeev no longer staying together started making rounds when a report in Bombay Times hinted the same. The report also elaborated how the couple had a fight and so Rajeev has moved to Delhi on May 29. Well, that's not it, as the portal's piece also stated that Asopa had dropped her hubby's last name from her social media handles.

“Charu and Rajeev had serious compatibility issues right from the beginning. Things finally came to a head and Rajeev left for Delhi. The two have not been in touch since then. While Charu has dropped his surname on social media, he has blocked her from all channels of communication," the report in BT mentioned. From Charu Asopa’s Cryptic Post to Rajeev Sen’s Dinner Date Pic, Fans Confused If All Is Well Between Sushmita Sen’s Brother and His Wife.

It's really a sigh of relief to hear from Rajeev that all is well between the couple. For the unversed, it was on June 16, 2019, when the two got hitched in Goa. The wedding was quite an intimate affair and saw Rajeev's sister Sushmita, her two daughters and boyfriend Rohman Shawl in attendance. Stay tuned1

