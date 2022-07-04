The longest-running TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed 3,500 episodes recently. Palak Sindhwani, who's seen as Sonalika Bhide in the show, spoke and expressed her gratitude for being a part of the show which has been running for over 14 years. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Completes 3500 Episodes! TMKOC Team Celebrates The Special Day On The Set Of The Show (View Pics).

Talking about her association with the show, Palak said: "It feels great to be a part of such an iconic show which completed 3,500 episodes recently and has been going on for the past 14 years. It is a blessing that I get to work with such senior actors and learn from them."

She expressed her gratitude towards producer and writer Asit Kumarr Modi: "I feel grateful everyday, and I thank my stars and our producer Asit sir for making me a part of this show and for giving me this golden opportunity." Palak joined 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' in 2019. Besides being an actor, she is also an influencer and runs a YouTube channel.

