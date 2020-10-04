The Kapil Sharma Show had ample of funny moments tonight with Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha gracing the show. The actor-filmmaker duo recently collaborated for a Bhojpuri music video, titled "Bambai Mein Ka Ba". The audience was pretty excited to watch this episode after Sony TV's hilarious promo that introduced Kiku Sharda as news anchor of Raddi News channel and he hilariously imitated Republic Bharat's Arnab Goswami in a caricaturish way. The scene where he doesn't let Manoj Bajpayee speak left us in splits. It was a delight to watch Manoj, Anubhav reminiscing their good old theatre days in Delhi and sharing those sweet, funny moments from the past. The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda’s Parody Of Arnab Goswami’s ‘Mujhe Drugs Do’ Viral Meme Leaves Manoj Bajpayee And Anubhav Sinha In Splits (Watch Video)

We bring you five best moments from tonight's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Listening to Manoj Bajpayee, Anubhav Sinha's candid conversations had us rolling in laughter. The Kapil Sharma Show: Nitish Bharadwaj, Puneet Issar and Others from BR Chopra’s Mahabharat Cast Grace the Talk Show (Watch Video)

Drunken Diaries

Talking about how cunning Anubhav is when it comes to showing off the expensive single malt bought from the USA, friend Manoj said that the Article 15 director showed the lavish drink to him but didn't even offer a sip. Instead, he kept the single malt in the cupboard as it is. Both Manoj and Anubhav were quite vocal that they used to drink in the early days. Seems like both are party animals till date.

Mahesh Bhatt offered Manoj Bajpayee a Bottle of Whiskey!

Narrating another funny incident,, Manoj recalled the time when late at night, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt messaged him to come over and the actor immediately showed up at his house. Bajpayee was called to discuss a script and actor reveald that Mahesh offered him a bottle of expensive whiskey. Bajpayee hilariously said he could see four Mahesh Bhatts after sipping few pegs.

Manoj Bajpayee-Tigmanshu Dhulia Fight

Anubhav recounted another hilarious moment from the past when they decided to have a small get-together after the filmmaker's wedding. He narrated this funny incident where Tigmanshu Dhulia and Manoj Bajpayee, both drunk, were having a fight on the street. Bajpayee was trying to pee and Dhulia was pulling his leg. Later, he saw Manoj running behind Tigmanshu with brick.

Kiku Sharda's Arnab Goswami act

The funniest act of tonight has to be Kiku Sharda's witty impersonation of journalist Arnab Goswami. They even mocked Republic Bharat's style of reporting the recent Sushant Singh Rajput case. With a few sarcastic jibes from Sinha, the fun was all worth it. Krishna acting as an on-ground reporter, exaggerating for no reason, also tickled our funny bone.

Kapil Sharma s Navjot Singh Sidhu

Kapil Sharma mimicked former judge Navjot Singh Sidhu on tonight's episode and he began it, as usual, by taunting Archana Puran Singh hilariously. We loved these sarcastic punch lines. Though Kapil didn't have a lot to perform, his one-liners were surely effective.

