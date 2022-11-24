With us getting closer to the release of the series, HBO has dropped a new poster for The Last of Us starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Looking back as a post-apocalyptic wasteland awaits them ravaged with the infected, the poster will have any fan of the original 2013 game happy. Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, The Last of Us premieres on January 15, 2023, on HBO. The Last of Us Trailer: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey Travel Through an Apocalyptic America In HBO's Adaptation of the Hit PlayStation Video Game! (Watch Video).

Check Out the Poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us (@thelastofus)

