Netflix has roped in Oscar-nominated director Derek Tsang to direct the series adaptation of Chinese novel trilogy The Three-Body Problem. Tsang, who hails from Hong Kong, is best known for directing movie Better Days, which received a Best International Feature Film nomination at the 2021 Academy Awards. Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss, in collaboration with writer Alexander Woo, will adapt all the three books in the series that were penned by author Liu Cixin, reported Deadline. Oscars 2021: Academy Awards Unveils Shortlists in Nine Categories; Nominations for Each Category to Be Announced on March 15.

"The Three-Body Problem" books, known formally as the Remembrance of Earth's Past series, begin with The Three-Body Problem, followed by sequels The Dark Forest and Death's End. The first book follows the story of Ye Wenjie, who, following her father's death at the hands of the Red Guards during the Cultural Revolution, attempts to help aliens invade Earth, while different factions on Earth plan different ways of welcoming the extra-terrestrials. The novel was published to critical acclaim in China in 2008, while an English translation by Ken Liu became the first Asian novel ever to win a Hugo Award for Best Novel in 2014. Game of Thrones Showrunners David Benioff, Dan Weiss Strike a $200 Million Deal with Netflix for Original Shows.

Both Cixin and Liu will serve as consulting producers on the project. No casting has yet been announced on the project, but actor Eiza Gonzalez, known for movies like "I Care a Lot", "Bloodshot" and "Godzilla vs. Kong", is reportedly in talks to join. Benioff and Weiss will serve as showrunners for the series under their their overall deal with Netflix. The duo will also serve as executive producers alongside Woo, filmmaker Rian Johnson and his producing partner Ram Bergman, Rosamund Pike, and Brad Pitt's production shingle Plan B Entertainment.

