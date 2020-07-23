Actress Urvashi Dholakia has always been quite the animal lover and is even a mother to her pet dog Jaeger. And now, the actress, following her love for animals, has added in a new member to her family, Urvashi recently brought home another furry friend named 'Chai', who is now quite the star of her home! Chai Dholakia is a stray that Urvashi and her boys Kshitij and Sagar have adopted and is officially a part of their fam now. Dekh Bhai Dekh Returns to Television: Urvashi Dholakia Recalls How the Cast Would Wait Patiently for Her to Finish School and Reach the Sets for Shooting.

Speaking about bringing home another pet dog and her love for animals, Urvashi shares," According to me animals are a true source of happiness. They radiate positivity and them being a part of your home can really change the atmosphere in it. After being a proud mom to Jaeger for so many years, my boys and I recently decided to welcome 'Chai' into our home." Vijay Devarakonda Welcomes Storm Devarakonda Into The Family And The Pup Husky Has Our Hearts (View Post).

Check Out Urvashi's Post Below:

"She's a stray dog and initially would always roam around our building where my sons and I would feed her quite often. Then through the lockdown, she got very familiarized with us and even started coming right outside our door, and that was when we decided that we had to take her in," Urvashi revealed.

She continued, "Its been a couple of days to that now, and she's already making herself quite comfortable at home. Jaeger is the one who is still trying his best to adjust with her also being in the house now and us dividing our attention between both, but we are all extremely happy to have brought in such a lovely new member into our home."

