Hollywood star Viola Davis is in talks to return with the role of Amanda Waller in her own spinoff series currently in the works at HBO Max. According to 'Variety', exact plot details are mostly under wraps at this point, but sources say the show will build off of Waller's appearance at the end of the 'Suicide Squad' spinoff series 'Peacemaker'. John Cena Starrer 'Peacemaker' Spinoff Drops Official Trailer.

Davis would executive produce the series in addition to starring. Christal Henry would write and executive produce. Henry's past credits include the hit HBO limited series 'Watchmen', on which she wrote the episode 'If You Don't Like My Story, Write Your Own'. This would be the latest TV starring role for Davis, who is one of the most acclaimed actresses of modern times. She won widespread praise and an Emmy Award (out of four nominations) for her starring role in the drama series 'How to Get Away With Murder'. Peacemaker: John Cena's Suicide Squad Spin-Off Series Ropes in Schitt's Creek Fame Rizwan Manji and The Walking Dead's Elizabeth Faith Ludlow.

She also picked up an Emmy nod for best guest actress in a drama series when she guest starred on 'Scandal' in a crossover episode. She currently stars in the Showtime limited series 'The First Lady' as Michelle Obama. In addition to her appearances on 'Peacemaker', Davis has played Waller in both of the 'Suicide Squad' films.

