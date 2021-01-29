A returning Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), on seeing the WandaVision sitcom that a returning Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) has managed to air through a television screen, asks her if the universe has just created a sitcom starring two Avengers. It's like Marvel Cinematic Universe either trolling (or congratulating, whichever way you want to see) themselves for creating their most bizarre content to date. Well, at least Episode 4 offers us a window into sensibility around the creation of Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) new reality with her resurrected lover/husband Vision (Paul Bettany). WandaVision Review: A Terrific Elizabeth Olsen Owns The Show in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Weirdest Offering Since Doctor Strange.

While the first episode revolves around the sitcom world that Wanda has created, as it shifts from '50s to '60s to '70s, the new episode that is airing from January 29 on Disney+ is set in the current reality. Focussing less on Wanda and Vision, the episode instead follows the secondary characters that matter in the show, as it tries to deconstruct that bizarre world that Wanda has tried to create for some weird reason, while explaining away the glitches that appeared on her 'sitcom'. In this feature, let's look at seven things we have learnt from the new episode, possibly the most interesting one I have seen till now.

Monica Rambeau, Snap Victim

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

For those who are unaware, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Geraldine in Wanda's sitcom, is actually the daughter of Maria Rambeau, the BFF of Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. She was a victim of the 'Snap', and the beginning of the episode shows her returning from it (thanks to the Hulk reversing the Snap). She was in a hospital, when she got Snapped and also on her return (thus giving us a closer look at how people came back during the 'Blip'). There is utter chaos with characters springing up from nowhere, and Monica learns her mother, Maria, who has been suffering from cancer, had passed away three years back. But she also knew that her daughter would return one day

SWORD

SWORD Logo

In the episode, we learn more about the mysterious organisation SWORD (Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division) that Monica was a part of. It is learnt that it was her mother who set up the organisation (presumably after the events of Captain Marvel). So we wonder if Nick Fury also had a hand in setting up SWORD, since they know each other. It is also for SWORD that Monica goes to Westview and gets sucked into the bizarre world of Wanda.

The Mystery of Westview

A Still From WandaVision

Monica meets Ant-Man and The Wasp's Jimmy Woo, who is now an FBI agent, near Westview, New Jersey. There, he explains that a person he has put under Witness Protection Program has disappeared so mysteriously that his acquaintances don't even remember him. The mystery doesn't end there. Woo claims that the entire town has vanished, the local cops there is suffering from some sort of amnesia and claim tjathere is no Westview (even after standing next to its board) and they only know the town as Eastview. What's more, there is a invisible barrier dividing the town from the rest of the world, that later sucks Monica into it and turns her into Geraldine. WandaVision: From Doctor Strange to Falcon, 7 Popular MCU Characters We Expect To Make Cameos in Elizabeth Olsen-Paul Bettany’s Disney+ Series.

Wanda's Sitcom World and Her Censor Board

Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision

We are still clueless as to what made Wanda create this world, and why none of the other surviving Avengers have returned to bring her to sense (considering she is the most volatile of them all). Also we don't know yet why Wanda would opt for Westview as her base and use a sitcom setting to bring Vision back. But we realise that while Wanda has built up this reality, she has no control over the people wandering in her world. The only safeguard is that persons, or even things, that get in her reality become a part of it, even without they realising. Like how Monica unconsciously became Geraldine. Or how her drone became that red helicopter that Wanda picks up in the first episode. Or how a SWORD agent becomes the mysterious beekeeper. Wanda is also her show's own Censor Board, as she cuts out stuff that feels 'unfit' for WandaVision's setting. In fact the 'commercials' also appear when Wanda is struggling with her reality and needs to work things out.

Darcy Lewis

Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis in WandaVision

Jane Foster's former bumbling intern Darcy is now a scientist herself, having earned her doctorate. She is smarter now, though she retains her wry sense of humour. It is she who realises that the force field surrounding Westview contains Cosmic Microwave Background (CMBR) radiation that is also transmitting radio wavelengths, which she uses an old television set to realise that Wanda has created a sitcom for herself. As crazy as it sounds, it is Darcy (who becomes a fan of the show) who helps decode some of the bizarreness around this 'sitcom', as she and Jimmy form a team, as they try to contact Wanda through her radio.

No Accounting for Agnes

Kathryn Hahn in WandaVision

The SWORD agents seek the identities of the people trapped in Wanda's world and finds out most details about who they are in real life. Save for one, WandaVision's nosy neighbour, Agnes (Kathryn Hahn). Even her 'onscreen' husband Herb (David Payton) is accounted for as one John Collins. Though the episode doesn't delve on this, we know that this mystery about her real identity will play a big role in the upcoming episodes.

Vision's True Self

Vision in Avengers: Infinity War

After Geraldine breaks character and mentions Ultron, Wanda ditches her made-up persona for a moment, realising that Geraldine is an outsider. Her Sokovian accent also returns, as she banishes Geraldine from her world. When Vision returns to the house, Wanda is still getting a grip of the rupture in the world. This brief moment makes us see the reality of Vision, as we get to see him the way he looked when Thanos took the Mind Stone from his head in Avengers: Infinity War. But then Wanda gets back her control and all is well in her world. Until the next episode.

