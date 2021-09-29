Marvel's What if…? had its eighth episode premiere and it went back to the grim nature of its previous episodes. The eight episode titled What if… Ultron won? features Natasha and Clint in a post-apocalyptic Earth fighting off Ultron’s forces. The episode was set after the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron and just gave us a sense of how powerful the character is. So powerful that it made The Watcher interfere even though he took an oath of not doing so. Marvel’s What if…? Episode 7 Ending Explained: Who Is the Villain That Shocked Thor and the Watcher at the End? (SPOILER ALERT).

The eighth episode features some shocking moments and a couple of galactic battles that will surely keep you entertained. With that being said, let us take a look at the nine from the eighth episode of Marvel’s What if…?

Natasha and Clint

The episode starts out with Natasha and Clint in Russia trying to find a HYDRA base (the same one we saw in Civil War) while being chased by Ultron’s bots. Natasha has a post-apocalyptic look to her while Clint is missing an arm which makes him The Clin-ter Soldier (it’s a dumb joke, just ignore). They are successful in finding the base. What If…? Episode 7 Recap: From Party Thor to Captain Marvel, 11 Plot Twists from Latest Episode of Marvel’s Disney+ Animated Series.

Age of Ultron

It is then revealed that in this universe Ultron won and transferred his consciousness into Vision who helped him take over Earth and destroy the Avengers. In a final move Ultron deploys all the Nuclear warheads in the world and destroys everything. And yes, once again Iron Man is killed!

The Infinity Stones

Ultron then finally meets Thanos who is decked out with all the infinity stones, minus the mind stone. Thanos is then defeated by Ultron when he is split in half. Ultron then takes all the Infinity Stones and starts leveling every planet in his path. Even Captain Marvel isn’t able to stand against him.

Peace… Finally?

In his conquest of achieving peace, Ultron finally receives it, but is left without purpose, just as he discovers The Watcher. This alerts Ultron about the Multiverse and he sets off to take down everything in it.

Arnim Zola

Back on Earth, to combat Ultron, Nat and Clint are trying to find another AI, and they find Zola for it. Clint loads up Zola’s AI into an USB arrow and Nat gives away their location to Ultron. Ultron’s bots finally find them and Clint shoots the arrow into one of the bot’s heads. This helps in Zola’s AI being transferred over into the bot. He then attempts to take control of all the Ultron bots by creating a HIVE signal but fails in doing so.

Clint’s Death

After failing to infect all the Ultron bots, Natasha and Clint make a run to save themselves and take Zola with them. Being stuck in a bunker with the bots, Clint makes the decision of sacrificing himself as he has nothing to live for. He jumps down shooting an explosive arrow destroying all the bots and dying in the process. A reversal of what happened in Avengers: Endgame.

Interstellar Mission

Zola then reveals that he wasn’t able to infect the bots because the source is extremely far away and is preparing for an Interstellar battle.

The Watcher vs Ultron

After discovering The Watcher, Ultron battles him. The battle goes through many different realities and The Watcher gets bested ultimately. He then escapes Ultron by opening up a portal.

“I Need Help”

After escaping The Watcher finds himself in the same prison where Strange Supreme is. The Watcher then finally breaks his oath and asks Strange for his help in saving the Multiverse.

