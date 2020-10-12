When the Maharashtra government allowed shoots to resume in June, they made certain standard operating guidelines and protocols which restricted actors and crew members above 65 years and below 10 years from returning to sets to resume work, given they are high risk groups. Though later on, the Bombay High Court allowed senior actors to return to shoot, the rule has remained in place for actors below the age of 10 years. Mohsin Khan on His Success Story: 'I'm Grateful For Everything That Was Bestowed Upon Me, Including Struggles'.

And hence, aligning themselves with the government-approved guidelines and protocols, Rajan Shahi, the producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has decided to get two new kids on-board above the age of 10 years to play the role of Kairav and Vansh in the show. While Tanmay Rishi Shah plays Kairav, Maaz Champ plays Vansh in the daily soap. The child actors play pivotal parts in the daily. Baarish Song Out: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s Lockdown Romance Will Leave You Spellbound (Watch Video).

While child artist Tanmay Rishi Shah was seen as Kairav, son of the lead pair Kartik and Naira, Maaz Champ played Vansh, Gayatri and Samarth's son. Both the actors were below 10 and couldn't resume shooting after the Coronavirus outbreak. The two new child artists are expected to begin shooting soon. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harsha Khandeparkar Replaces Mohena Kumari Singh as Keerti Singhania.

In the recent episodes of the show, the audience got to see that Kartik and Naira welcomed a baby girl and along with her they even brought Manish Goenka, played by Sachin Tyagi, home. The Goenkas and Singhanias are over the moon with things finally looking good for them, but they still need to figure out about Krishna. Let's wait and watch what the upcoming episodes have in store for Krishna, and how they will introduce the two new child artists.

