Chinese actress Zhao Lusi, best known for her role in Hidden Love, has been hospitalised following a severe health scare, sending shockwaves through her entire fanbase. Local media reports suggest that Zhao collapsed on set due to exhaustion while filming for an upcoming project and was immediately taken to the nearby hospital. Though the exact details of her condition have not been disclosed, it is reported that she has been struggling with depression and aphasia, a condition that impairs speech and communication.

Is Zhao Lusi Suffering From Depression?

A video of C-drama star Zhao Lusi being rushed to the hospital has gone viral, sparking concern among her fans. In the footage, the 26-year-old actress appears frail, slumped in a wheelchair with a mask and cap covering her face. According to reports, Zhao collapsed on the set while shooting due to exhaustion, prompting immediate medical attention. Witnesses at the hospital described her as weak and unsteady, with trembling legs. Fans have since flooded social media with messages of support, hoping for her swift recovery.

Zhao Lusi Hospitalised

#ZhaoLusi (#RosyZhao) studio response of her health condition. https://t.co/OmFd7H1PCN Get well soon & speedy recovery Zhao Lusi. ~Weibo 27 Dec 2024~ ========== [!] Photo & short video not from her official. It's candid. pic.twitter.com/RcZqeZP1An — fkshi (@FKShi) December 27, 2024

Zhao Lusi Suspends All Work Amid Health Scare

Following the news of Zhao Lusi's health scare, her management team confirmed that the actress had suffered a health crisis and has put all work commitments on hold. However, they have not provided specific updates on her condition. In the midst of growing concern, Zhao’s father has reassured fans, stating that she is recovering steadily and making gradual progress. He expressed optimism that she would be back to full health soon.

