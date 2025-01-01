Chinese actress Zhao Lusi has recently made headlines after reports revealed she is struggling with severe depression and aphasia. Her agency announced that she is taking a break from work to focus on her recovery, leading to speculation that others are now managing her social media accounts. Now, shocking reports have come up about her ongoing health issues. According to a close friend, her boss -KU agecy CEO physically and mentally assaulted Hidden Love actress in April 2019, as per Dimsumdaily. She was physically assaulyed and humilarted till 2 AM. Zhao Lusi Hospitalised After Collapsing on Set; Disturbing Video of Chinese Actress on Wheelchair Surfaces Online – WATCH.

The Incident in 2019 - Zhao Lusi's Assault

At the time, Zhao Lusi was a young actress mainly working in online dramas, yet to gain widespread fame. While staying at a friend’s house in Beijing for auditions, she returned one evening visibly shaken. During an audition trip, Zhao had been verbally abused by her boss after failing to secure a role. She was dragged into a bathroom and berated for hours till 2 AM, with the boss insulting her talent and criticising her weight. Her boss attempted to grab her hair but missed. The abuse escalated, and when Zhao tried to leave, the boss physically attacked her, striking her. According to Dimsumdaily, despite her friend’s insistence to report the assault to the police, Zhao hesitated. She lacked evidence and feared her parents might accept compensation to terminate her contract, leaving her feeling powerless. Her friend revealed that Zhao’s boss even called her parents, justifying the abuse as "discipline" for her future. The boss offered a brief apology, blaming the assault on being drunk, and the incident was brushed aside.

Zhao Lusi's Case

“I don’t know why they hit me. I’m really scared.” ~ #zhaolusi I'm really angry and sobbing rn reading Nanxi's post. After everything, the CEO of KU agency bullied and beat Lusi overnight just because she didn't get the role she auditioned for? Then you called her saying, “I'm… pic.twitter.com/rlS7RejEQv — anne (@rosyholp) December 31, 2024

Zhao Lusi Hospitalised Amid Health Concerns

Chinese actress Zhao Lusi, famed for Hidden Love, was hospitalised on December 18, with viral footage showing her in a wheelchair. Reports suggest she fell ill while working on her latest project, appearing frail and needing assistance. ‘Squid Game Season 3’ Release Date: Netflix Confirms Hwang Dong Hyuk’s Survival Thriller Arrives in 2025; Check Out First Poster!.

Zhao Lusi Rushed to Hospital

#ZhaoLusi (#RosyZhao) studio response of her health condition. https://t.co/OmFd7H1PCN Get well soon & speedy recovery Zhao Lusi. ~Weibo 27 Dec 2024~ ========== [!] Photo & short video not from her official. It's candid. pic.twitter.com/RcZqeZP1An — fkshi (@FKShi) December 27, 2024

