Patna, July 21: The negligence of the power supply station in Nalanda district turned fatal for an electrician after he climbed on the transformer to rectify a technical fault At the same time, someone switched on the power supply.

The deceased was identified as Ajit Kumar Pandey who went to Nat Tola village in the Ruhai police station area in the district to rectify the technical fault at 5.30 a.m. on Thursday. Tamil Nadu Electrocution Latest Updates: 11 Electrocuted, 15 Injured During Temple Chariot Procession in Thanjavur; CM MK Stalin To Meet Injured, Deceased's Families

Rakesh Kumar, a villager of Nat Tola said: "The technician came after a complaint was lodged by the villagers. He came at 5.30 a.m. and the power supply was off then. He climbed on the transformer to rectify the fault. Suddenly someone switched on the power supply and he was burnt alive on the transformer."

Another villager Sharawan Kumar Pandey said: "The technician went on the transformer after he cross-checked with the power supply station. It looks like someone deliberately switched on the power supply. It is not an accident it is murder."

"We tried to save him but failed as his body was engulfed in fire in a few seconds and he did not fall to the ground," he said.

"Following the incident, the villagers protested against the power supply company but the officials of the company or the police did not come to the village," he said.

