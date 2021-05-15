Mumbai, May 15: The BITSTAT exam 2021 has been postponed by the Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) amid rising COVID-18 cases in the country. The BITSTAT exam 2021 is likely to be conducted in July or August this year. The institute also extended the deadline for submission of the registration form. Candidates can submit the form till June 30, 2021, 5 pm. Class 10 Board Exam 2021 Postponed by Karnataka Govt Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Asks Students to Continue With Their Preparations.

A notification on the official website reads, "BITSAT-2021 online tests (earlier scheduled during June 24-29, 2021) stand postponed. BITSAT-2021 tests are likely to be conducted during July-August 2021. The exact schedule will be announced through the website sometime during June 2021." Candidates are advised to visit official website - bitsadmission.com - for further information.

The application fee for male candidates is Rs 3,400, and for female candidates, it is Rs 2,900. Meanwhile, aspirants appearing for the exam in Dubai will have to pay a fee of Rs 7,000. Candidates should have cleared class 12 from recognised board with Physics, Chemistry and Biology for the BPharm programme.

Meanwhile, students need to pass the Class 12 final exam with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics for other programmes. Notably, the BITSTAT exam is held every year for admission into degree programmes at BITS, Pilani, and its campuses at Hyderabad and Goa.

