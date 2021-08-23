Ahmedabad, August 23: The GSEB HSC Result 2021 for Commerce and Arts streams has been announced by the Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Monday. Students who appeared for the repeater exams can visit the official website of the board at gseb.org. The results are available on the official website and students who appeared for the GSEB HSC Repeater exam can also download their results from the same website.

Students must note that the board has released the results for both private and regular students. According to reports, a total of 1,14,193 appeared for the repeater examination in Gujarat this year. Click here for the official GSEB notification.

GSEB HSC Result 2021: How To Check The Result

To check the GSEB HSC Result 2021, students have to visit the official website of GSEB- gsebeservice.com .

official website of GSEB- . On the website, click on the ‘Results’ tab after which students will be redirected to the latest result window

Once the login window opens, enter the seat number and click on the 'Go' tab which is on the right-hand side.

Students can check the GSEB HSC Result 2021 of repeater exams on the screen

You can download the result for future use.

According to an official notification, there were 1,30,388 candidates in the examination, out of which 1,14,193 candidates appeared in the examination. 31,785 candidates are eligible to get the certificate.

