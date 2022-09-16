Mumbai, September 15: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday said that the results for Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be announced on September 15 by 10 pm. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the CUET UG 2022 examination result today, September 16. Last week, Kumar said that CUET scores will be published on or before September 15. Candidates who appeared for the CUET UG 2022 exam can visit the official website of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

It must be noted that candidates can check their CUET UG 2022 scorecards using their application number and date of birth. This year, around 14.9 lakh candidates registered for the debut edition of the CUET UF 2022 examination. Of the 14.9 lah students, a total of 60 percent of candidates appeared for the CUET UG exam. CUET-UG Results 2022: NTA To Announce Common University Entrance Test Result on cuet.samarth.ac.in at 10 PM Today.

Steps To Check CUET UG 2022 Result:

Visit the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the "CUET UG 2022 Result" link

Enter using your login credentials

Click on submit

Your CUET UG 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates who clear the CUET UG 2022 exam will have to apply separately in order for admission on the official websites of various universities. Meanwhile, Delhi University has already started its admission process. The CUET UG 2022 exams were held in six phases from July to August 2022. The CUET UG 2022 examination was conducted at 489 examination centres across 259 cities in India and 10 cities outside the country. Besides the CUET UG 2022 result, the NTA will also release the final answer keys of CUET UG.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in or call the helpline numbers of NTA at 011-40759000 and 011-69227700.

