New Delhi, September 10: Amid the controversy over NEET, JEE and other examinations, Union Health Ministry on Thursday issued revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on the preventive measures to be followed while conducting examinations. The revised SOPs have been issued to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Issuing revised guidelines, the Union Health Ministry asked all Universities, educational institutions, examinations conducting authorities and examination centre to make arrangements for the safety of students. Also, it asked the students to adhere to the social distancing norms and use face cover masks to contain COVID-19 spread. NEET Exams 2020: Mamata Banerjee Lifts Lockdown in West Bengal on September 12 For Ease of Students to Reach Examination Centres.

Here's the revised SOPs by Union Health Ministry:

Health Ministry issues Revised SOP (standard operating procedure) on preventive measures to be followed while conducting examinations to contain the spread of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/kIMfZlGnDH — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

The Union Ministry asked the students to maintain physical distancing of 6 feet as fas as feasible while asking to wear face masks on a mandatory basis. Apart from this, the ministry prohibited spitting and advised them to install and use the Aarogya Setu App.

In the latest guidelines, the Union Ministry specifically mentioned that only those examination centres outside the containment zones will be allowed to function. It advised the universities to avoid overcrowding at any examination centre on any day. For this, the Ministry asked the varsities to deploy an adequate number of invigilators and supervisory staff.

Also, for the transportation purposes of students, vehicles need to be sanitised and mandatory hand hygiene needed to be practised, it said. The Ministry ordered that only asymptomatic staff and students shall be allowed to enter the exam centres and that too after thermal screening.

