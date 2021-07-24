New Delhi, July 24: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the admit cards for GUJCET 2021 on Saturday. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website of the board. Aspirants can visit the website at gseb.org to view and download the e-admit card for Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2021. The examination is due to be conducted on coming August 6. GUJCET Exam 2021 Date Announced by GSHSEB, Examination To Be Held on August 6; Check Details Here.

The examination will be conducted in offline mode between 10 am to 4 pm on August 6, 2021. The GUJECT 2021 will consist of 120 questions. Candidates can download the admit card for the official website by logging in through their registered mobile number or e-mail id along with date of birth. Alternatively, click here for the direct link to download GUJCET 2021 Hall Ticket.

Here Is How To Download GUJCET 2021 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of the board at gseb.org

On the home page, scroll down and click on the link for 'GUJCET 2021 Hall Ticket'

A new web page will appear

Login by entering relevant details and captcha code

Click on Search Hall Ticket

The GUJCET 2021 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Download it and take a print out for future references

Candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies in the hall ticket. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) conducts GUJCET for shortlisting candidates for admissions in engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat colleges.

