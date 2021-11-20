New Delhi, November 20: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Saturday released the admit card for the preliminary examination for the post of probationary officer. Candidates can download IBPS PO Prelims admit card 2021 from the official website of the institute - ibps.in. The IBPS PO Prelims exam 2021 will be conducted on December 4 and December 11, 2021, at various centres across the country.

Admit cards will be available on the official website till the day of the examination. Candidates need to download the hall ticket using their login credentials, including their registration number and password. The prelims exam will comprise 100 questions of one mark each. Candidates will be given one hour to solve the question paper. UP TET Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at updeled.gov.in.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official site of the institute - ibps.in .

. On the home page, click on IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 link.

Enter the login details, including the registration number.

Click on submit.

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket

Take a printout of the admit card for future use.

Candidates are advised to verify the details mentioned on the admit with those provided during the registration. Admit card contains information, including reporting time, address of the examination centre and other important details regarding the exam. Aspirants need to carry ID proof issued by the government along with a hard copy of the hall ticket.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2021 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).