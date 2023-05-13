Mumbai, May 13: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will not be declaring the ICSE Board Result 2023 today. The students who appeared for ICSE Class 10 and Class 12 Exam 2023 will have to wait a little longer for the results. CISCE officials said the ISCE Board Result 2023 will not be declared today, May 13, 2023, reported ABP Live. “We are not releasing the results today. The update on the result release date will come soon, but it is not releasing on May 13," stated the official. When declared, the ICSE Class 10th and Class 12th Results 2023 will be available on the official website at cisce.org. ICSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Date and Time: CISCE Likely to Announce 10th and 12th Board Result Today at cisceresults.in, Check Steps to View Scorecard.

ICSE board exams 2023 for class 10 were conducted from February 27 to March 25, while the exams for ISC class 12 were held from February 13 to March 31. In order to clear the ICSE 2023 Exam, students must secure a total of 33 per cent marks out of 100. Whereas, for the ISC Class 12 Exam 2023, students must secure 35 per cent marks in each subject in order to pass. CBSE Class 12 Exam Result 2023 Out: CBSE Announces 12th Board Exam Results at cbseresults.nic.in, Know Steps To Check Result.

A fake notice went viral that said the ICSE Board Exam Result 2023 would be declared today, May 13, at 3 pm. Soon, the student who appeared for ICSE Board Exams 2023 rushed to the official CISCE website, causing the website to crash. The students at 3:30 pm said that the website was not working. Apart from this, the website is showing last year's results page. The board is yet to comment on the issue. It must be noted that the result dates and times will be announced on the official website. Students are advised to keep checking the website regularly for more details and the latest updates.

