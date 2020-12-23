New Delhi, December 23: The first round of INICET counselling result 2020 was declared by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday. Candidates can check the result on the official website of AIIMS - aiimesexams.org. The seats were allocated to candidates seeking admission for MD/MS/MCh(6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS in January 2021 session. AIIMS PG 2021 Final Result Declared; Candidates Can Check Scores at Official Website - aiimsexams.org.

The official notice reads, “The 1st Round Online Seat Allocation for MD/MS/MCh(6 years)/.DM(6 years)/MDS, January 2021 Session of Institutes of National Importance, namely, AIIMS-New Delhi, -Bhopal, -Bhubaneswar, -Jodhpur, -Patna, -Raipur, - Rishikesh; JIPMER Puducherry; NIMHANS Bengaluru and PGIMER Chandigarh is based on choices exercised by the provisionally eligible candidates from 05:00 pm 15.12.2020 to 5:00 pm 19.12.2020.” AIIMS PG Result 2020 Declared: Check Scores And Download Results of MD, MS, MDS, DM and Other Exams at aiimsexams.org.

Candidates selected in the first round of counselling have to accept the seat by 5 pm on December 26 by logging through the portal at aiimsexams.org. If the selected candidates in the first round of counselling don’t want to take seat allotted to them, then they can also participate on the second round of counselling. They need to click on the option - ACCEPT allotted seat and WANT TO PARTICIPATE in 2nd ROUND. Once candidates accept the seat, then they need to report at the institute by 5 pm on December 28, 2020, with the Offer Letter.

