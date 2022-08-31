Mumbai, August 31: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) will release the JEE Advanced 2022 response sheets tomorrow, September 1. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can check their response sheets by visiting the official website of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates must note that the link to check JEE Advanced 2022 response sheets will be activated at around 10 am tomorrow, September 1. Besides, the JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer key will be released on September 3 while the final answer key will be released on September 11. RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021 Declared At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Here’s How to Download Scorecard.

Candidates who want to download the JEE Advanced 2022 response sheets can follow the simple steps given below.

Steps To Download JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheets:

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on JEE Advanced 2022 Response sheets link

Enter your login details

Click on submit

Your JEE Advanced 2022 response sheet will be displayed on the screen

Check the response sheet and download it

Take a printout for future reference

This year, the JEE Advanced 2022 result will be declared on Sunday, September 11, 2022. For more details, candidates can check the official website of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.

