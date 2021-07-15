Maharashtra SSC Results 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the result of class 10 or SSC exam at 1 pm on July 16, state's Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said today. Due to coronavirus pandemic, Secondary School Certificate or SSC examination was not held this year in Maharashtra. Therefore, the Maharashtra board SSC result 2021 will be based on internal assessment.

"Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release the class 10 results at 1 pm tomorrow. Exams of class 10 and class 12 were cancelled due to COVID-19. Results will be declared based on assessment," Varsha Gaikwad said. There are two official websites on which the Maharashtra SSC result 2021 can be checked online. Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2021: Teachers, Non-Teaching Staff Involved in Evaluation Process Allowed to Travel by Local Trains.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: How to Check Marks

Visit the official website: www.mahresult.nic.in

Once on the homepage, click on "SSC Results 2021"

Enter your exam seat number and other details such as mother's name.

Click on "Submit" and your SSC Result 2021 will be displayed.

Take a printout and also download a copy for future reference.

Maharashtra Board Class 10 Results 2021: List of Websites to Check

The result of Maharashtra board SSC exam or class 10 can be checked online at maharesult.nic.in. The official website of the board - mahahsscboard.in - will also display direct link for the Maharashtra SSC result 2021.

