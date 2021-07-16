Mumbai, July 17: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday declared the results for Class 10 students. The Class 10th results recorded its highest ever passing percentage of 99.95 percent. However, the official websites of the board crashed and students faced difficulty in accessing their scores online. Several students took to Twitter to express their grievances and disappointment after they were not able to check the Class 10 results.

The board had said the Maharashtra SSC result 2021 will be made available at the official website at 1 PM. However, both the websites of Maharashtra SSC result websites – mahresult.nic.in and maharashtraeducation.com crashed, leading to frustration and chaos among students.

Check the tweets:

Covin developer's team I heartily congratulate you on the tremendous traffic on such a web portal but responding. But our SSC board Maharashtra website crashes immediately after 1 PM.@CMOMaharashtra @AjitPawarSpeaks bhvano kay chalay aplya state madhe shet bare tumchya peksha. — swapnil naikwade (@SwapnilNaikwade) July 16, 2021

#sscresult2021 After giving ssc website contract to cheap website company .Minister be like pic.twitter.com/cpivoLWtb3 — Rupesh Gawde (@RupeshGawde) July 16, 2021

SSC result website was made by those web designers who attended ONLINE LECTURES😂#sscresult2021 — sxfawxfs🌚 (@sxfawxfs) July 16, 2021

After one hour, SSC result website doesn't open. When we see results of SSC.. — Saurabh Naik (@Saurabh93582951) July 16, 2021

6 ghante honeko aagaye par abhi tak maharastra ssc bord ka website open nahi ho raha hai @CMOMaharashtra @VarshaEGaikwad @OfficeofUT https://t.co/8tYYVZuKrS — jai shri krishna (@Raj251277) July 16, 2021

@VarshaEGaikwad SSC result website still not opening look into it almost 5hours past but website not working — Khalid Bains (@rajgujara) July 16, 2021

This year, the Board had cancelled the Class 10 examination in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The marks were calculated based on the internal assessment of the students' performance. At least 82,802 students, who repeated the class, registered for the evaluation this year, and of these 74,618 students have passed, which is 90.25 percent. An official informed that 957 students have scored 100 percent marks in the evaluation.

