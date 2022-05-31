Mizoram Board of School Education, MBSE has declared the results for HSSLC Class 12 today, May 31. The results have been made available on the official MBSE website - mbse.edu.in and the official results portal for MBSE - indiaresults.com. Students would be needing their roll numbers and date of birth to log in and view their results.

The Mizoram Board class 12 Science, Arts and Commerce stream examinations have been announced on the official website mbse.edu.in.

Mizoram Board MBSE HSSLC Results 2022 - How to check

Visit the official website - mbse.edu.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads ' MBSE HSSLC Result 2022 Declared' Enter your roll number, date of birth, stream and any other credentials asked for Your MBSE HSSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a printout

About 11000 students appeared for the MBSE HSSLC examinations this year. The exams were cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic. Pass percentage for MBSE has always been 80 per cent. The pass percentage for this year along with the list of toppers would be shared by the board.

