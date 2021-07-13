New Delhi, July 13: The registration for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 for undergraduate medical courses has begun on Monday. Candidates can register for the NEET (UG) exam at ntaneet.nic.in. The last date for submitting the application form is August 6. The application form for NEET (UG) – 2021 has been divided into two phases. The exam will be conducted on September 12. NEET (UG) 2021 Date Announced; Examination to Held on September 12.

In the first set is required to be filled up before the last date of registration. According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), in the first phase, candidates are required to submit personal details, including scanned images of documents, signatures, thumb impressions and other information. Meanwhile, in the second set, information needs to be submitted before the declaration of the result or downloading of the score card. NEET (PG) 2021 Exam Date Announced, Examination to be Held on September 11.

In the second set, aspirants are required to furnish details of the information provided in the first set of the registration process. In the second phase, candidates are required to give information about parents' income, place of residence and educational details. If the candidate fails to fill up any set of the application process, his/her candidature will be cancelled.

This year, the NTA has decided to introduce internal choices in the NEET 2021 question paper. The step has been taken by NTA to rationalize reduction in school syllabus by education boards due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the question pattern announced today, the exam will have two sections. Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics have also been included in the NEET exam. The first section will have 35 mandatory questions. NEET-UG Exam to Be Conducted on September 5, 2021? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Public Notice.

The second section will have 15. Candidates will have to attempt any 10 questions of 15. In NEET 2021, there will be negative marks for all incorrect answers. Four marks will be awarded for one correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. NEET 2021 will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Punjabi and Odia.

On Monday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the exam date for NEET UG 2021. In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, the number of exam centres has been increased as compared to the last year. On Tuesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya also announced the date for NEET PG 2021. This exam will be conducted on September 11.

