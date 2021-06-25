New Delhi, June 25: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, will release the result for Class 10 for academic year 2020-21 online today i.e June 25. The results will be uploaded on the official websites of the board. Students can visit the websites at bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in to view and download the result. Alternatively, students can also access their result on their mobile phones by typing OR01, their roll number and sending an SMS to 5676750. MBSE Class 12 Result 2021 Declared by Mizoram Board; Students Can Check Scores Online on Official Website - mbse.edu.in.

On the official websites, the result link will be activated at 6 pm on Friday, according to the official notification by the board. Since the board examinations were cancelled this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the result will be evaluated on the basis of a student's performance in class 9 as well as in internal assessment for class 10. BSEH Class 10 Results 2021: HBSE 10th Result Declared By Haryana Board; Students Can Check Scores Online on bseh.org.in.

Here is how to check Odisha Class 10 Result 2021:

Visit any of the official website at bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in

On the home page click on the link for Class 10 Result 2021

A new web page will open

Login by entering required details

The BSE Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen.

Students are advised to download and take a print out of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha Class 10 result for future reference. Students are also advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies in the result.

