The WWE RAW episode of Monday night, June 23, 2025, will air live from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. It has been confirmed that the WWE Hall of Fame legend Bill Goldberg is set to appear. The other key matches set to take place in the WWE Monday Night Raw, June 23 episode are Jade Cargill vs Roxanne Perez in the Queen of the Ring semifinal and Cody Rhodes vs Jey Uso in the King of the Ring semifinal. The Becky Lynch vs Bayley match for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship is also scheduled for a fight. Adam Pearce is set to return, while Seth Rollins segment has also been announced for the segment. Fans will be able to witness all these actions of the WWE Monday Night Raw, June 23 episode live on Netflix. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, June 16: Goldberg Returns, Jey Uso & Asuka Win King & Queen of Ring Matches and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Adam Pearce Returns

#WWERaw GM @ScrapDaddyAP is back and better than ever with some huge official announcements ahead of #RawOnNetflix tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/RHb2fQA7OL — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)