Jaipur, July 24: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Saturday declared the much-awaited Rajasthan Class 12 Board Results 2021. The results were announced at 4 PM during a press conference. Students can now check their scores online on the official websites of Rajasthan Board i.e. rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Class 12 board exams in Rajasthan were cancelled by the RBSE owing to the COVID-19. West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 Results 2021 Announced by WBBSE At Official Website - wbbse.wb.gov.in; 100% Students Declared Pass.

The Class 12th results will be declared for streams including Science, Arts and Commerce. Marks for Class 12 theory exam papers will be allocated based on the students’ performance in Class 10 final exam, Class 11 final exam. The class 12 exams were scheduled to be held in April 2021 which were later postponed. The Board then eventually canceled by the board considering the coronavirus situation in the country and keeping the safety of the kids in mind.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021: Here's how to Check Scores Online

Students will have to visit the official websites of the Rajasthan Board to check the results online. The results can be check at rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

and On the home page, click on the link to check the Rajasthan class 12 result.

Enter your login details – roll number and date of birth and click on 'Submit'.

The Rajasthan class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.

The students can download the result and take its printout for future reference.

In 2020, the board released the results of arts, commerce and science streams separately. Last year, the overall pass percentage among Science Stream students was 91.66 percent, in the Arts stream, it was 90.70 percent while for Commerce stream it was 94.49 percent.

