New Delhi, March 30: The SSC CGL 2018 final result will be released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on March 31, 2021, on its official website. Candidates can check the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2018 final result on ssc.nic.in. The exam was notified in 2018. The Tier I SSC CGL examination was conducted from June 4 to 19, 2019. SSC CGL 2019 Tier II Results Declared Online at Official Website - ssc.nic.in, Here's Direct Link to Check Result.

Qualified candidates appeared for the Tier-II exam that was conducted from September 11 to 13, 2019 and the Tier III examination was conducted on December 29, 2019. On September 30, 2019, the results of the Tier III exam was declared by the SSC. The shortlisted candidates then appear for the skill test and document verification. SSC CGL Tier II, MTS Tier I Exam Results 2018–19 Declared.

Here Are Steps to Check The Results;

Candidates are required to visit the official website – ssc.nic.in.

On the home page, click on SSC CGL Final Result 2018 link.

A new PDF file will open.

Aspirants can check their roll numbers using Ctrl+F.

Candidates are advised to download the file and take its printout for future reference.

In February this year, the SSC had announced the SSC CGL Tier-II 2019 results on its official website. As many as 43,896 candidates were qualified for the descriptive exam or Tier III. The SSC CGL Tier II Exam - 2019 final examination key was also released on the Commission's website on February 28, 2021.

