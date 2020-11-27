New Delhi, November 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the death of five people in a fire incident in Rajkot. PM Modi also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured people. The Prime Minister took to Twitter to express condolences. He ensured all possible help from the administration to the people affected in the fire incident.

PM Modi tweeted, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a hospital fire in Rajkot. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured. The administration is ensuring all possible assistance to those affected.” Rajkot Fire: 5 Dead After Blaze Breaks Out at COVID-19 Dedicated Hospital Shivanand, CM Vijay Rupani Orders Probe.

Tweet by PM Modi:

Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a hospital fire in Rajkot. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured. The administration is ensuring all possible assistance to those affected: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 27, 2020

At least five people died after a fire broke out at Shivanand COVID Hospital in Rajkot on Thursday night. CM Vijay Rupani ordered a probe into the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire initially broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Shivanand Hospital in Rajkot. Around 11 patients were inside the ICU at the time of the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 11:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).