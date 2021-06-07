New Delhi, June 7: Much to the happiness of Aadhaar cardholders, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Monday announced that every individual with an Aadhaar Card and having a smartphone would now be able to get over 35 services. The facilities included in these 35 Aadhaar services include Aadhaar Card download, Aadhaar Card status check, Aadhaar Card reprint, among others. These services are available online and hence it becomes necessary for an individual to have a smartphone and an internet connection.

In the latest tweet, the UIDAI said that a person will have to first download the mAadhaar App on their smartphone to avail these facilities. "Get over 35 Aadhaar services like download Aadhaar, status check, order Aadhaar reprint, locate Aadhaar Kendra etc. on your smartphone", the UIDAI said. The UIDAI aims to reach out to large numbers of smartphone users through the mAadhaar app. Aadhaar Profile on mAadhaar App Can Be Used for Identification Purpose by Airports Authorities and Indian Railways.

The UIDAI also shared links to download the mAadhaar app. Individuals can download the mAadhaar app from Google Play Store and Apple App Store on the following links: For Android users, click on the link- tinyurl.com/yx32kkeq while iPhone users can click on this link to download the mAadhaar app on their smartphones: https://tinyurl.com/taj87tg.

Here’s How To Download the mAadhaar App:

To download the mAadhaar app, one must note that a smartphone is mandatory. Android phone users will have to click at the given link — https://tinyurl.com/yx32kkeq or click here for the direct link. iPhone users can click here to download the mAadhaar app. After the click, users will be redirected to a new page where one needs to click at 'Install' the mAadhaar app on their smartphones. After the mAadhaar App gets installed in one's phone, one will get an option to open the app. The Android phone user will be able to use the facilities by opening the mAadhaar App.

The mAadhaar user can avail the featured services for themselves as well as for any other resident seeking Aadhaar or related help. The mAadhaar App features a host of Aadhaar services for users having a smartphone. The app also comes with a personalised section for the Aadhaar holder who can carry their Aadhaar information in form of a soft copy, instead of carrying a physical copy all the time.

