Bhubaneswar, July 29: Archana Soreng, a climate activist from India, on Monday was named by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to his new advisory group to tackle the worsening climate crisis. The group comprises young leaders who will provide perspectives and solutions on the matter. Soreng is among seven young climate leaders, aged between 18 and 28 years, who have been selected by Guterres.

Soreng belongs to Rourkela district in Odisha. She pursued B.A (Hons) in Political Science from Patna Women's College. Soreng studied M.A. in regulatory governance from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai. The climate activist is also the former TISS Students Union President. She is also the former National Convenor of Tribal Commission at Adivasi Yuva Chetna Manch, All India Catholic University Federation (AICUF). At present, the climate activist is a Research Officer at TISS Forest Rights in Odisha. Archana Soreng, Young Indian Activist, Named by UN Chief to New Advisory Group on Climate Change.

“Soreng is experienced in advocacy and research, and she is working to document, preserve, and promote traditional knowledge and cultural practices of indigenous communities," the UN said in a statement on Monday. "Our ancestors have been protecting the forest and nature over the ages through their traditional knowledge and practices. Now it is on us to be the front runners in combating the climate crisis," said Soreng.

The young activists will advise the UN chief regularly on accelerating global action and ambition to tackle the worsening climate crisis. The announcement marks a new effort by the United Nations to bring more young leaders into decision-making and planning processes, as the UN works to mobilise climate action as part of the COVID-19 recovery efforts.

The members of the Secretary-General's Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change represent the diverse voices of young people from all regions as well. The other selected members of the group are climate activist Nisreen Elsaim of Sudan, Fiji's Ernest Gibson, young economist Vladislav Kaim of Moldova, Sophia Kianni of the United States, founder and coordinator of Generation Climate Europe and spokesperson for Youth and Environment Europe, Nathan Metenier of France and lawyer and human rights defender Paloma Costa of Brazil.

(With inputs from PTI)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 12:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).