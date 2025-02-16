Guwahati, February 16: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam, has announced the recruitment of 4,500 teachers for lower and upper primary schools across the state. Interested candidates can apply online at dee.assam.gov.in until March 31, 2025.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, vacancy and other details below.

Assam DEE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Lower Primary Schools: 2,900 positions for Assistant Teachers

Upper Primary Schools: 1,600 positions for Assistant Teachers, Science Teachers, and Hindi Teachers

DEE Assam will release district-wise merit lists for each category.

Assam DEE Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed ATET or CTET, depending on whether they are applying for Lower Primary or Upper Primary schools.

One of the language papers in ATET/CTET must match the medium of instruction of the applied school.

Age limit: 18 to 40 years as of January 1, 2025 (age relaxations applicable for reserved categories).

Individuals with more than two living children born after January 1, 2021, are not eligible.

Assam DEE Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Visit dee.assam.gov.in

Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Fill in personal and educational details.

Upload TET certificate, academic documents, passport-size photograph, and signature.

Review the application before submission.

Download and print a copy for reference.

Assam DEE Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on merit, considering academic performance in Higher Secondary, graduation, Diploma in Education, and TET scores.

Applicants are advised to apply early to avoid last-minute issues.

