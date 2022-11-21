New Delhi, November 21: The Aadhaar card, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to all the residents of India, has emerged as an important proof of identity. Aadhaar is a 12-digit individual identification number issued by the UIDAI on behalf of the Government of India. The Aadhaar number serves as proof of identity and address, anywhere in India and is being used for availing government and non-government services, subsidy benefits, pensions, scholarships, and banking services, among others. Aadhaar New Rules: Government Amends UIDAI Rules; Says 'Supporting Documents Need To Be Updated at Least Once in 10 Years'.

The Aadhaar number is unique for each individual and will remain valid for lifetime. Everyone can enroll for Aadhaar, even a newborn child. The UIDAI enrolls residents of all ages, including infants for Aadhaar Card. If you have a newborn and you are planning to get your infant enrolled for Aadhaar card, we at LatestLY have got you covered. Parents planning to get their newborn registered for the 12-digit identification number, known as Baal Aadhaar, can check how to get infants enrolled for Aadhaar card, the documents required, eligibility for Baal Aadhaar and more.

What is Baal Aadhaar or Blue Aadhaar?

The UIDAI issues the 'Baal Aadhaar' card for children below the age of five. Baal Aadhaar is also called 'Blue Aadhaar' card. As the name suggests, Baal Aadhaar is a blue-colored card and is issued free of cost by the UIDAI. Applicants must note that Baal Aadhaar does not require the child's biometric information which includes fingerprints and iris scans. However, the biometric details have to be mandatorily updated soon after the child turns 5.

How to Apply for Baal Aadhaar or Blue Aadhaar

Applicants have to visit the official website of UIDAI - uidai.gov.in and click on the Aadhar Card registration link. Enter all the credentials including the name of the child, the parent's phone number, e-mail address, etc. Once the above details are filled, enter all the demographic information such as a residential address, locality, district, state, etc. Now click on the fixed appointment tab and schedule the date of registration for the Aadhar card. The applicant can choose the Aadhaar enrollment centre which is the nearest for the enrollment process of the kid. It must be noted that for kids below five years, only a photograph will be taken and no biometric data will be required. After the verification process, an acknowledgment number will be given to the applicant by which the status of the application can be tracked The applicant will receive a notification via SMS on the registered mobile number within 60 days. It must be noted that the applicant should register their mobile number with UIDAI to avail the SMS facility. Once the enrolment process is completed, the applicant will receive the Baal Aadhaar card within 60 days. You can also Your child's Aadhaar card will be delivered to your postal address within 60 days. Alternatively, you can also download your Baal Aadhaar card online using the URN number.

Applicants should make sure that they carry all the required documents and the reference number with a printout of the form to the centre on the date of the appointment.

Baal Aadhaar: Documents Required for Blue Aadhaar Card for Kids

Applicants applying for Baal Aadhaar will need the child's birth certificate as for children below 5 years no biometrics will be captured. Their UID be processed on the basis of demographic information and facial photograph linked with the UID of their parents. These children will need to update their biometrics of ten fingers, iris and facial photograph, when they turn 5 and 15. Intimation to this effect will be mentioned in the original Aadhaar letter. As the Baal Aadhaar card is linked with any one of the parent's Aadhaar card, applicants have to submit a 12-digit Aadhaar number that belongs to either one of the parents. The Blue Aadhaar card has to be updated compulsorily once when the child turns 5 years old and then it is updated again mandatorily once the child is 15 years old.

Baal Aadhaar is an important document for your infant as it works as a facilitator in availing several welfare benefits, and also works as a digital photo identity for children right from birth. The blue colour is used for the Aadhaar card for kids to differentiate it from the normal Aadhaar card used by adults. The Blue Aadhaar comes with a remark that this is valid till the child attains the age of 5 years. On attaining the age of 5, the child is required to furnish his or her biometrics at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra to complete a process called mandatory biometric update (MBU).

The letter given at the time of enrolment informs the Aadhaar holder (Parents) to update the Aadhaar details of the child with biometrics on attaining age of five years failing which the Aadhaar number will be deactivated and will not be valid. Blue-coloured letter has been introduced to visibly distinguish the letter for children, for ease of mass communication to people to get the biometrics of their children updated on attaining the age of five years.

