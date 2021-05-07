New Delhi, May 7: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said a new feature, a four digit security code, will be added to CoWIN portal to minimise errors in COVID-19 vaccination process. In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said it has noticed instances when COVID-19 vaccine was administered to another person when the original applicant did not turn up for vaccination. "Upon examination, it has been found to occur largely on account of the Vaccinator wrongly marking the citizen as vaccinated," it said. COVID-19 Vaccine Registration for Those Above 18 Years of Age Starts; Know How to Register on CoWIN Portal or Via Aarogya Setu and UMANG Apps.

In order to ensure the original applicant gets the COVID-19 vaccine, a four digit security code will be introduced from tomorrow. This code will not be known to the vaccinator. The four digit security code will have to be shown by people at their respective vaccination centres to validate your booking. A person will receive the code once s/he manages to book a slot for vaccination. Co-WIN FAQs: Where to Register for COVID-19 Vaccination, Documents, Eligibility and Registration Charges; Here's All You Need to Know.

How 4-Digit Security Code Works:

Visit CoWIN portal or Aarogya Setu app or UMANG App for registration

Enter your mobile number

You will receive an OTP. Upon entering the OTP, you will be signed in

Once signed in, select your residence state and district

Use your area PIN code to select vaccination centre

You will be shown slots available at your choice of vaccination centre

Click on any green slot of preference, select vaccination time and centre, and confirm your booking

Once confirmed, you will receive a four-digit security code on your registered mobile number

You will require to show this security code at the vaccination centre to validate your booking

After booking a slot, you must carry a copy (digital or physical) of your appointment slip and or the registered mobile phone with appointment confirmation SMS, so that the 4-digit security code can be furnished for easy completion of vaccination recording process. You must provide the security code to the vaccinator as the digital certificate will be generated only after the vaccination record has been updated with the security code.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2021 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).