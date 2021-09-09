Mumbai, September 9: India is set for a toned down celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav 2021 in light of the coronavirus pandemic and threat of third wave of infections. State governments have issued separate guidelines for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Certain restrictions have been imposed on revelers and celebrations. The 11-day festival will commence from September 10 and conclude on September 21. Scroll down to know guidelines for Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and other states. Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Food: Go Vegan This Ganesh Utsav With These Plant-Based Modaks.

Maharashtra: The state government has restricted the height of idols at 4 feet for Ganpati mandals in public places. The maximum height of Ganpati idols at home should not exceed 2 feet. It has banned processions on the first day of the festival and on immersion day. Pandals have been allowed with permission from local authorities. Only five volunteers are allowed inside pandals at any given time. The guidelines and restrictions will be enforced in Mumbai, Pune and remaining parts of the state. Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Guidelines in Mumbai: Ganeshotsav Protocols and Restrictions for Ganpati Mandals and Revelers.

Delhi: The Delhi government has banned public celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Installation of idol of Lord Ganesha in tents, pandals, or public places is prohibited. No procession or gathering in connection with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will be allowed. The government advised people to celebrate Ganeshotsav at home.

Karnataka: The Karnataka government has permitted the public celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi for a maximum of five days. In Bengaluru, the public celebration has been restricted to three days. Installation of Ganesh idols in public is allowed only in districts having COVID-19 test positivity below 2 percent. Immersion must take place at designated ponds. It has allowed setting up of pandals in public places with certain restrictions like the size of pandal should not exceed an area of 50x50 feet. Organisers must be fully vaccinated.

Tamil Nadu: Celebration of religious festivals in public places including Ganesh Chaturthi (Vinayak Chaturthi) is prohibited in Tamil Nadu till September 15.

Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh government has banned the public celebration on Ganesh Chaturthi The revelers have been asked to avoid going for idol immersions in processions. Night curfew will continue from 11 pm to 6 am across the state.

Goa: The Goa government has banned firecrackers and processions on Ganesh Chaturthi. Public gathering/celebration/arthis for Sarvajanik Ganesh remain limited to 50 percent capacity. Sale and purchase of idols made by plaster of paris is strictly prohibited. Priests are allowed to visit home to organise puja.

Madhya Pradesh: On Ganesh Chaturthi, the Madhya Pradesh government has said that pandals of only 30 by 45 feet can be built. The pandal should not be set up on a narrow road. A maximum of 10 people will be able to participate in the immersion of Ganesh idols. Processions are banned for immersion. Social distancing and mask mandatory for revelers.

Some other states have also issued guidelines and imposed restrictions on the festivities to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturti is a Hindu festival celebrating the arrival of Ganesh to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Goddess Parvati/Gauri.

