Mumbai, December 16: 2025 is just weeks away! The year 2024 marked a significant milestone in respect of initiatives taken by Central and state governments that aimed to empower its citizens and add value to the nation's growth. Irrespective of global challenges, the Government of India, through its plethora of policies and initiatives, addressed concerns of different sectors, including social welfare and technological development.

Keeping up with the Centre, several states also launched impactful schemes that opened doors to welfare and development. Be it the "Ladki Bahin Yojana" of Maharashtra or the "Subhadra Yojana" of Odisha or Delhi government's "Mahila Samman Yojana", these women-centric schemes provided direct financial assistance, aiming at women's empowerment. In this article, we compile a list of major schemes launched by central and state governments in 2024. Top Newsmakers of 2024: From Gautam Adani to Lawrence Bishnoi and ‘Bal Sant Baba’ Abhinav Arora, List of Figures Who Made Headlines This Year.

Schemes Launched by Central Government in 2024

Atmanirbhar Oil Seeds Abhiyan

The Atmanirbhar Oil Seeds Abhiyan is a new campaign launched by the Indian government to boost the production of oil seeds such as soybeans, sunflower, and groundnut, which are essential for producing cooking oils used in households nationwide. The initiative seeks to increase domestic oil seed production, reduce India’s reliance on imported oils and seeds, and provide farmers with the necessary resources and support to enhance their yields.

Employment-Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme

The Employment-Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme aims to formalise employment, particularly in the MSME sector, and create over 2 crore jobs within two years. The scheme focuses on skill development and gender inclusion and provides wage subsidies to support workforce expansion and reentry, fostering economic growth and employment opportunities.

Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan (PMJUGA)

The Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan (PMJUGA) is a new government initiative aimed at fostering the development of tribal communities across India. Focused on improving the socio-economic conditions of tribal villages, the program emphasises infrastructure development, such as better roads, water supply, healthcare, and education. Additionally, it seeks to enhance livelihoods by promoting skill development, agriculture, and rural entrepreneurship.

Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGMSE)

The Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGMSE) is a government initiative designed to provide financial support to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) involved in manufacturing. The scheme aims to facilitate easier access to credit by offering collateral-free loans to MSMEs, thus enabling them to expand their operations, enhance productivity, and contribute to economic growth.

NPS Vatsalya Scheme

Launched in September this year, the National Pension Scheme (NPS) Vatsalya allows parents or guardians to invest in a government-backed pension scheme on behalf of their children. Designed specifically for minors under the age of 18, the scheme is regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). With an attractive interest rate ranging between 9.5% and 10%, NPS Vatsalya offers a valuable opportunity for securing a stable financial future for children.

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is a government initiative that aims to provide free electricity to households in India. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15, 2024. Under the scheme, households will be provided with a subsidy to install solar panels on their roofs. The subsidy will cover up to 40% of the cost of the solar panels. Notable Deaths of 2024: From Ratan Tata to Maggie Smith and Baba Siddique, List of Famous People Who Passed Away This Year.

Schemes Launched by State Governments in 2024

Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana

The Maharashtra government launched the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. This scheme supports women from economically weaker sections by providing them with financial help to pursue education and other developmental opportunities.

Training and Stipend Scheme for Youth or 'Ladka Bhau Yojana'

Another scheme launched by the Maharashtra Government, the Training and Stipend Scheme for Youth or "Ladka Bhau Yojana," provides unemployed youths who have completed Class 12 or HSC or are diploma or degree holders with a stipend between INR 6,000 and INR 10,000 per month.

Destitute Women Pension Scheme

The Destitute Women Pension Scheme in Uttar Pradesh is a government initiative that provides financial support to women who are widowed, divorced, or abandoned and living in destitution. Under the scheme, eligible women receive a monthly pension to help them meet their basic needs and improve their quality of life.

Subhadra Yojana

Subhadra Yojana is a welfare scheme launched by the government of Odisha to assist underprivileged families, especially women and children, in Odisha. The scheme focuses on providing financial and social security, enabling beneficiaries to lead a better life.

Mahila Samman Yojana

In December, the AAP-led Delhi government launched the Mahila Samman Yojana under which eligible women will get INR 1,000 monthly. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the amount will be raised to INR 2,100 if the AAP is re-elected in Delhi. The assembly election is expected to be held in January 2025.

2024 was a year full of campaigns and initiatives launched by the Central and State Governments to address specific needs and contribute to society's growth. As we embark on a new year, the onus lies on effective implementation, ensuring that these schemes translate into tangible improvements for all. As we bid adieu to 2024 and welcome 2025 with open arms, we at LatestLY wish you a happy new year.

