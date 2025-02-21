Amaravati, February 21: Working to fulfil the promises made during the election, the Andhra Pradesh government led by CM N Chandrababu Naidu is set to launch the Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme in May 2025. This initiative aims to provide much-needed financial assistance to farmers, ensuring better agricultural investment and stability. The scheme will offer INR 14,000 per year, with an additional INR 6,000 from the central government’s PM Kisan Scheme, taking the total yearly financial aid to INR 20,000 in the state. The financial aid will be disbursed in three instalments annually, supporting farmers with essential resources. The government is finalising guidelines and will soon release details regarding implementation.

The Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme is a farmer-centric initiative designed to replace the previous YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme and enhance support for agriculture. It aims to provide financial assistance to eligible farmers for seeds, fertilisers, and compensation for natural calamities. By increasing the yearly aid to INR 20,000, the government seeks to strengthen the agricultural sector and improve farmers’ livelihoods. From eligibility to document list and how to apply, here’s everything you need to know. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Installment Date: Farmers To Receive 19th Kist of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in February 2025? Check Latest Update Here.

Eligibility Criteria and Document List

To be eligible for the Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme, applicants must be permanent residents of Andhra Pradesh and engaged in farming as their primary occupation. They should have a valid Aadhaar Card, land records, and address proof, along with a PAN Card and a passport-size photo. Additionally, a mobile number and email ID are required for communication purposes. Applicants must ensure all documents are in order before applying for the scheme. What Is PM Kisan Yojna 19th Installment Date? Know How To Register and Avail Benefits of This Scheme.

Steps To Apply for Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme:

Visit the official website of the Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme at annadathasukhibhava.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Apply Now option.

Fill out the application form with all necessary personal and farming details.

Upload the required documents, such as an Aadhaar Card, land records, and address proof.

Review the entered information and documents carefully.

Submit the application form for processing.

After submission, you will receive an acknowledgement, and you can check your application status online.

Steps To Check the Status of Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme Application Online:

Visit the official website of the Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme at annadathasukhibhava.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Check Status" option.

Enter your Aadhaar number, registered mobile number, or application ID in the required field.

Click on the "Submit" button to proceed.

Your application status will be displayed on the screen, showing whether it is approved, pending, or rejected.

The Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme, replacing the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme, aims to uplift financially unstable farmers by providing INR 20,000 per year in three instalments. Along with financial aid, the scheme offers seeds, fertilisers, and compensation for natural calamities. The government is committed to enhancing farmers' livelihoods by ensuring timely assistance, improving agricultural productivity, and providing support for education and healthcare needs. With the official guidelines set to be released soon, farmers can apply and track their status through the official portal.

